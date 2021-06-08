A "ton" of calls coming in on valuation changes

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County property owners who want to challenge a change in their property’s valuation have until the end of this month to fill out the necessary paperwork.

This paperwork is to be done through the county clerk’s office.

County officials will then hold hearings about these challenges July 6 through 9.

Changes in property valuations were discussed at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

According to Sasha Frye of the county assessor’s office, 14,332 postcards were sent out to those property owners who had changes in their valuations.

“It’s more this year,” Frye said. “We updated our cost tables to 2020 prices.”

Not every valuation change involved an increase, Frye said, as there were some that went down.

Among the ways valuations can increase includes the improvement or additions to the property, which can include the cost of lumber used in the project.

Board Chairman Dan Henry stressed at the meeting the county is using the 2020 prices of lumber in the valuation assessments, not this year’s prices that are “three times higher.”