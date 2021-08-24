A tribute to 9/11 a part of Harvest Festival

PLATTSMOUTH – While the upcoming Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival will bring joy and camaraderie to those attending, a short period has been set aside prior to the Grand Parade on Saturday, Sept. 11, for the public to pause and reflect on what happened exactly 20 years earlier.

A remembrance of that terrible day and a tribute to the 343 New York City firefighters who gave their lives in an effort to save others begins at 6 p.m.

Area police and fire departments will begin their procession at Third and Main streets and head west until they reach between Fourth and Fifth streets, said Capt. Craig Shrimpton of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

Included in the procession will be the Omaha Police Pipe and Drums that will play appropriate music during the ceremony, Shrimpton said.

A reading by guest speaker Roseanne Scurto will take place in the entertainment plaza that will be heard throughout downtown through the available sound system there, according to Shrimpton.

There will also be readings of all the names of those New York City firefighters who died that day, plus the ringing of bells, a tribute going back to the 1870s to fallen firefighters, he said.