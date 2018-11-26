PLATTSMOUTH – Of all the places Father Christmas could be this weekend, he has chosen to visit Plattsmouth as part of the annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street.
It all starts at 6 p.m. on Main Street in downtown with Father Christmas arriving in a firetruck – now that’s class – to the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St., in time to preside over the lighting of the museum’s Christmas Tree at 6:30 p.m.
He’ll then hold court just down the street inside the Southeast Community College Learning Center where every little boy and girl, and their parents, can meet him.
What’s more, the college has set aside space for Mrs. Claus’ Closet for the kids only where they can buy gifts for Mom and Dad to surprise them on Christmas Day.
There’s more, much more to see and do.
Tour the historic museum and its cabin and caboose.
Take a ride on Ollie the Trolley from nearby the museum from 6 to 9 p.m.
Get on a hayrack ride at the Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Enjoy seasonal music by Terry Little at Herban Coffee Lab from 6:30 from 8:30 p.m.
Marvel at a wide array of children’s crafts at Rohan’s Photography, co-sponsored by the Plattsmouth Public Library.
Experience a live Nativity scene, sponsored by One Life Church.
Enjoy hot cross buns and a gingerbread house village at Stan’s Bakery, along with hot chocolate at DC’s Waterhole.
There will also be strolling caroling by the Plattsmouth High School Carolers and bounce houses at the plaza, weather permitting.
Different vendors will also have tables set up selling their wares.
The Plattsmouth Conservancy will have Victorian fashions available for wearing that evening. Residents can check them out at the Plattsmouth Journal with entry through the back door, across from Plattsmouth Public Library. The hours when people can check them out are Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Many businesses will be open late for shopping and refreshments. Most of the events are free. Tickets for rides and attractions can be purchased at The Plaza and at Rohan Photography. The cost is $20 for 25 tickets.
The entire event is sponsored by the Plattsmouth Main Street Association,
“It’s something people look forward to all year,” said Charles Jones, the group’s executive director. “It’s a fun night.”
While the event gets everyone into the holiday spirit, it also helps the businesses on Main Street, he added.
“It’s the best sales day of the year,” Jones said. “The stores are open and people are in the mood to shop.”