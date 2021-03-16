A week of rain, wind, power outages hit Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – Eastern Nebraska, including Cass County, was spared a weekend snowstorm that brought other parts of the state to a standstill, but did receive plenty of rain and some inconvenience, mostly on Sunday.

The Omaha Public Power District reported numerous outages in areas it serves, including Cass County, from heavy rains and wind, a spokeswoman said.

“We had a number of scattered outages and crews worked to restore power quickly,” said Jodi Baker. “Most outages were restored by this morning (Monday).”

According to the O.P.P.D. website, a circuit outage occurred Sunday shortly after 6 a.m. that impacted 1,527 customers bordering Sarpy and Cass counties. Power was restored at 7:52 a.m., according to the website.

There were just 80 customers without power in the service area at 8 a.m. Monday, according to the website.

Plattsmouth police officials said they did not receive any outage reports in the city, which is serviced by the Nebraska Public Power District.

As far as rainfall, the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport recorded approximately 2.60 inches as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.