WEEPING WATER – Animals from around the world put on quite a show at the recent Cass County Fair.

They were brought there by Jodi Osborne, owner of Critter Close-Ups, in which she showcases her animal ambassadors at such gatherings as birthday parties, fairs, festivals and corporate events.

Her animals either come from breeders around the country or are rescued animals.

Adults and especially kids who came to view her animals were also allowed to pet most of them and learned facts about each.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.