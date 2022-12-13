A world of animals comes to Cass County

MURRAY – One doesn’t have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer.

Some live right here in Cass County.

In fact, there’s no need to travel the world to see unique animals like camels or ostriches or kangaroos or even zebras.

They’ve all found a home – a special, loving home – at Scatter Joy Acres, an animal sanctuary recently opened at 4107 Waverly Road, just west of Murray.

“About 85 percent are rescued animals,” said Joy Bartling, owner/executive director.

Other animals not native to this area include llamas, porcupines and a coatimundi, a raccoon-like animal from South America.

“We have the same license as any national zoo or breeders,” Bartling said.

There are traditional farm animals like goats and sheep, plus rabbits, dogs and cats, as well.

It’s a place where families can walk along marked trails and enjoy viewing all these animals in expansive pens. And, it’s not uncommon to have many of these animals walk up to the fences seeking new friends among the visitors.

“We’re an interactive petting zoo,” Bartling said.

It also serves as a pet adoption center.

But these animals are not just for show.

“We do animal therapy,” Bartling said.

She and her staff frequently take animals to assisted living facilities, retirement homes and elsewhere so that residents can hug them, pet them, and generally enjoy the unconditional love animals provide.

“They are so excited to see these animals,” Bartling said. “Their eyes just light up.”

Scatter Joy Acres moved to this area in early November from Omaha with its land there purchased by Habitat for Humanity for development.

Scatter Joy Acres also offers an outdoor playground and pavilion with picnic tables.

Open all year, but especially nice during colder weather is the indoor area called the “Trading Post,” ideal for all sorts of gatherings – family reunions, graduations, corporate parties, etc.

They can bring in their own food with a refrigerator for food, or the staff sells hot dogs, chips, candies, ice cream and pop or water.

Admission per visit is $15 per adult and $10 for children ages 3 through 11. Kids ages 2 and under are free.

Annual passes are available for unlimited entry during the year.