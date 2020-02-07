GREENWOOD – A two-vehicle accident in western Cass County on Feb. 5 sent a Lincoln resident to a hospital.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities were notified around 7:40 a.m. of a two-vehicle accident in the area of U.S. Highway 6 and Davey Road, north of Greenwood.
According to Brueggemann, a 2008 Pontiac G6 that was driven by Desiree Clancy, 29, of Ashland, was struck in the trunk by a 2020 Lexus GX, driven by Terri Lambe, 60, of Lincoln.
The investigation revealed the Pontiac was attempting to pass other vehicles while traveling west when the driver lost control, spun out and was hit by the Lexus.
Clancy was cited for careless driving and not having valid insurance, Brueggemann said. Lambe was transported by Greenwood Rescue to Bryan West LGH in Lincoln. Seatbelts were in use, the sheriff said.
Deputies from his office, along with personnel from Greenwood Fire and Rescue and Cass County Emergency Management responded, Brueggemann said.
The investigation is complete.