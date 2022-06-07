Accounting firm has found the right number in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – One could say that Weeping Water is open for business.

That has certainly been emphasized in the last couple of years as numerous businesses have set up shop in the downtown area.

Recently, ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held welcoming them to the community.

One of the new businesses is On the Books Accounting, owned by Mickey Cave.

She opened in May of 2020.

“I started the business because the position I was currently holding told me they were going to retire in a few years,” said Cave, who is also the director of the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce. “I thought that was the perfect time to branch out on my own. I have seen a need for accounting services for a while and wanted to bring this service to my community.”

Cave comes from a family of accountants, including her grandmother, mother, step-father and step-brother.

“On the Books offers everything from full service bookkeeping to tax accounting,” Cave said. “We can do it all or just the few pieces that people want to get off their plate. We also offer QuickBooks consulting and, of course, we do tax returns.”

To her knowledge, there are no other accounting firms in Weeping Water.

“I’m excited about the growth of Weeping Water,” she said. “I love this town and the residents have been very welcoming.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.