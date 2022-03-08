Active COVID cases continue decline

PAPILLION – Active cases of COVID-19 in Cass County are down, while vaccinations against the virus are up.

That encouraging news comes from the latest statistics by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

As of Tuesday, there were just 24 active COVID cases in the county, down four from just the previous day. In late January, that number reached as high as 635.

“Hopefully, it’s a trend and not a dip that will come up again,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to climb, albeit slowly. As of Tuesday, the percentage of eligible county residents now fully vaccinated reached 60.9 percent.

That number trails the 65 percent recorded in Sarpy County.

The number of deaths tied to the virus remains at 40.

Currently, both counties are in the yellow/moderate risk category for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community level gauge, the local health department said.

“We still need to be cautious,” Lambert said of the virus.

