Active COVID cases in county dips to five
PLATTSMOUTH – Local statistics continue to show encouraging news in the battle against COVID-19.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said.

According to the latest figures from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, there were just five active COVID cases in Cass County as of Tuesday. And, the death toll tied to the virus remains at 16.

Also, as of Tuesday, the total number of vaccinations administered in the two-county region climbed to 163,986, representing 38 percent of the population.

“We’re looking good,” Lambert said. “People are doing a good job.”

