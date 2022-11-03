Activities announced for honoring veterans

PLATTSMOUTH – Once again, veterans will be honored for service to their country at area events on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Plattsmouth’s annual ceremony will again be held in the gymnasium at Plattsmouth High School, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The school’s band and choir will perform, as well as the Terry Little band.

The Blue Devil Patriot Award will also be presented during the ceremony.

The featured speaker will be Marc Thomas, an anchor at Omaha television station KMTV.

“Marc served in the Air Force and his presentation will be on how the Air Force changed his life and inspired him to be better at his career,” said Jim Knierim, a school guidance counselor. “It should be a good ceremony.”

Area veterans will also be honored at ceremonies in the new gymnasium at the Elmwood-Murdock High School in Murdock at 10 a.m.

Guest speaker will be State Sen. Tom Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel. The high school band and choir will also perform.

Veterans Day programs will also be held at Weeping Water Public Schools and at Conestoga High School, both starting at 9 a.m., and at Louisville High School at 9:15.

As in the past, the local Hy-Vee grocery store on Veterans Day will offer a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members from 6 to 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the public is invited to the dedication of a new brick walkway in the American Legion section of Oak Hill Cemetery.

The dedication begins at 3 p.m. with a speech from Mayor Paul Lambert. The American Legion section is in the cemetery’s western-most part.

People wanting to honor a veteran can purchase a brick and have that veteran’s name engraved on it.

For more information, call Kermit Reisdorph at 402-297-6196.