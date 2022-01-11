Activities to mark the 100th birthday of Aldrich house

ELMWOOD – The most famous house in Elmwood is celebrating a special birthday in 2022.

The handsome prairie home that Cap and Bess Aldrich built in 1922 is 100 years old this year and a host of activities are planned.

“We are excited to be doing extra things,” said Kurk Shrader, director of the Bess Streeter Aldrich House and Museum. “It will be a busy year.”

Indeed, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation was recently awarded a $6,000 grant from Humanities Nebraska to pay for a part-time employee to prepare exhibits and other activities this year, Shrader said.

Bess Streeter Aldrich is one of Nebraska’s most famous writers, whose writing career spanned some four decades, during which she published more than 160 short stories and articles, two books and other works focusing on prairie life.

Among the activities at the house this year, according to Shrader, will be the showcasing of a new book, “Letters from the Elms,” a collection of personal letters Aldrich wrote during her years at Elmwood. Many of the letters went to her readers, but some were written to her granddaughter and to her good friend, Marie Clements, Shrader said.

Besides being a writer, Aldrich was also a teacher, and to honor her work in that profession the Aldrich Foundation recently created through the help of professional educators a novel unit of study for “A Lantern in Her Hand,” Aldrich’s best-selling novel.

The resources developed feature instructional materials for students and teaching resources including enrichment materials and assessment pieces. The materials will be available for free and linked to the Aldrich Foundation website this month.

In February, the rooms in the house will be decorated from the themes of children’s books, according to Shrader.

There will also be a quilt show, A Stitch in Time, from August to November that will feature quilts that follow the four seasons, he added.

In 2019, approximately 1,300 people toured the house before it significantly dropped in 2020 due to the pandemic, according to Shrader.

Last year, the home’s popularity returned when 1,284 people came to visit.

“We’re getting back to where we were before COVID,” he said.

On average, about 70 percent of the visitors come from elsewhere in Nebraska with 5 percent coming from another state, Shrader said.

“Most of our guests are outside of Cass County.”

