Acts of kindness to local law enforcement

PLATTSMOUTH – Acts of kindness were demonstrated recently when treats were given to local law enforcement.

Students and staff from the algebra class at the First Baptist School in Plattsmouth on Friday brought treats for both the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Plattsmouth Police Department.

“When you hear someone say that `God is Good,’ you can definitely see his work through these fine young people,” said Sheriff William Brueggemann.

On Wednesday, the Plattsmouth American Legion Auxiliary provided Subway sandwiches to the entire sheriff’s office staff.

“They fed us and thanked us for what we do and told us to stay safe,” Brueggemann said. “What a great way to top off a Wednesday. They are part of a great organization. Thank you.”

