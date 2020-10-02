 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Acts of kindness to local law enforcement
View Comments

Acts of kindness to local law enforcement

{{featured_button_text}}
kindness photo 1

Students and staff of the algebra class at Plattsmouth's First Baptist School on Friday donated treats to the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Plattsmouth Police Department.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Acts of kindness were demonstrated recently when treats were given to local law enforcement.

Students and staff from the algebra class at the First Baptist School in Plattsmouth on Friday brought treats for both the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Plattsmouth Police Department.

“When you hear someone say that `God is Good,’ you can definitely see his work through these fine young people,” said Sheriff William Brueggemann.

On Wednesday, the Plattsmouth American Legion Auxiliary provided Subway sandwiches to the entire sheriff’s office staff.

“They fed us and thanked us for what we do and told us to stay safe,” Brueggemann said. “What a great way to top off a Wednesday. They are part of a great organization. Thank you.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vehicles collide east of Elmwood
News

Vehicles collide east of Elmwood

  • Updated

ELMWOOD – A two-vehicle accident southwest of Weeping Water on Saturday sent one person to a hospital and another cited for a stop sign violation.

Shed total loss in Sunday fire
News

Shed total loss in Sunday fire

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – It took local firefighters less than five minutes on Sunday to put out a shed fire in the 1600 block of Valley Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News