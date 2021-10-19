Adult ed classes now held at local community college

PLATTSMOUTH – For several years, officials at Southeast Community College in Plattsmouth would occasionally receive inquiries about adult education classes there.

And each time, the college would redirect those to Plattsmouth Community Schools where those classes were held.

That has now changed, apparently because of the retirement of the person in charge of those classes at the Plattsmouth school.

“The state contacted us to pick it up,” said Lyn Saffer, assistant adult education director at the college. “They thought we were a good fit.”

Three classes, all free, started earlier this fall – English as a Second Language, GED Prep, and Adult Basic Education (including math, reading and writing).

Classes are held at the Plattsmouth SCC Learning Center, 537 Main St., every Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9.

“We are grant funded by the federal government with the money distributed by the state where it sees fit,” Saffer said. “Everything is free. There is not even a registration fee and the G.E.D. testing is free. They have access to our resources and we also have online resources.”

Currently, there are four adults taking classes there, she said. It’s also self-paced so that students can study at the pace they feel comfortable at.

For more information, contact Saffer at lsaffer@southeast.edu or at 402-437-2719.

“We are thankful to pick it up,” Saffer said. “Our Learning Center is awesome.”

