PLATTSMOUTH – Roy Smith has been serving the residents of Cass County for some time now.
No, not just for 10 years. Or even 20.
Smith has been a fixture on the county’s Planning Commission for 48 years, first taking his seat in 1970.
But, as that saying goes, “All good things must come to an end,” and so it is with Smith’s duty.
He is retiring from the board as his current term expires this month.
Smith, 78, was honored on Tuesday by the county he has enjoyed serving all this time.
“We appreciate all your years of service,” said Dan Henry, chairman of the county’s Board of Commissioners. “We hope your health holds up and retirement works out.”
Smith had the same feeling in response.
“I hope I’m around for a long time,” he said.
Smith’s wife, Sharon, recalled how it got started.
“We farmed and we needed zoning laws that protect people’s farm ground, yet encourage development,” she said.
Roy said commission members needed to have Mondays available for meetings.
“It meshed with my schedule.”
To be on the commission that long, Smith surely saw many different issues come forth. One he hasn’t forgotten occurred many years ago when an outside firm requested a facility near Greenwood that would offer nude dancing. The firm even brought in a “high powered” attorney from back east to state its case, Sharon said.
“Most of the chairs were filled,” Roy recalled.
The firm’s request was denied.
“We had no intention of approving that,” Roy said.
Sharon added, “It was not appropriate for Cass County.”
Smith and other planning officials approved the development of Beaver Lake.
“One of the good things that happened,” he said, along with Buccaneer Bay.
County officials presented Smith with a plaque and a certificate of appreciation.
It’s going to be sad not working with county leaders, he said.
“They’ve been good to work with.”