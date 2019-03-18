PLATTSMOUTH – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture wants to assist ranch families with livestock who have been impacted by the recent blizzards and floods.
Producers who have been impacted by these weather conditions and who now need hay, feed stuffs, fencing materials, volunteer help, equipment, should call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 1-800-831-0550.
Be prepared to share your name, contact information, type and number of livestock, location (including county), what assistance are you seeking and how urgent your need is.
If you have any of the items mentioned above and would like to donate them, please call the same phone number. Be prepared to share your name, contact information, and what you have that you are willing to donate and the amount and your location.
A list of disaster relief resources for Nebraska farmers and ranchers is also available online at https://buff.ly/2fbqDIU.