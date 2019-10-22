WEEPING WATER – Nebraska Extension in Cass County will host a three-part Estate and Transition Planning Workshop for agricultural landowners, ranchers and farmers thinking about how they should proceed with plans to retire, exit or transfer their farm or ranch business.
The series will be held on Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day at the extension office near Weeping Water at 8400 144th St. Suite 100.
The workshop is free, but registration is requested and can be made by contacting the extension at 402-267-2205 or in person at the office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Nov. 20 workshop will focus on family planning, communications and negotiations.
The Dec. 4 workshop will focus on end-of-life and estate planning, while the Dec. 10 workshop will discuss financial and insurance tools.