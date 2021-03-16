Ag land values rose in 2020

LINCOLN – University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials said this past week that the value of agricultural land in Nebraska increased by an average of six percent from 2019.
Officials released preliminary findings from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 2021 Farm Real Estate Market Survey on March 10. They found the value of agricultural land in Nebraska rose to a statewide average of $2,895 per acre in 2020. This marked the second consecutive year that Nebraska agricultural land experienced an increase in average market value.
Land industry professionals who responded to the survey attributed the rise in Nebraska farm real estate values to current interest rate levels, crop prices and COVID-19 disaster assistance payments provided to operators across the state. These factors provided stability to the industry in the face of an economic shutdown and disruptions of supply chains.
“During periods of economic uncertainty, monitoring Nebraska farm and ranch real estate remains important to understanding how financial forces are impacting agricultural land markets across the state,” said Jim Jansen, an extension educator who co-authored the survey and report with Jeffrey Stokes, a professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics.
Nebraska operators collected approximately $2.4 billion in different forms of disaster assistance and safety net payments during 2020. The report said a late rally in crop prices allowed many commodities to recover from pandemic lows.
The preliminary report did not provide figures for each county, but it did place counties into different sectors of the state. The report listed Cass County in the East Region territory. Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, York, Polk, Platte, Colfax, Butler, Seward, Lancaster, Saunders, Dodge, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties were included in the region.
The report said the weighted average dollar-per-acre value of farmland in the East Region in 2020 was $6,850. That was a five-percent increase from the previous year.
Center-pivot-irrigated cropland in the East Region was worth $9,545 per acre in 2020, and non-tillable grazing land was worth $2,575 per acre. Both of those values were seven percent higher than 2019. The value of tillable grazing land ($3,380), dryland cropland with no irrigation potential ($6,485), dryland cropland with irrigation potential ($6,835), hayland ($3,070) and gravity-irrigated cropland ($8,110) saw increases ranging from four to eight percent.
The preliminary report found that center-pivot-irrigated cropland rose by eight percent across the state and dryland cropland values rose by six percent. Those were two of the largest increases on a statewide level. Survey participants noted higher crop prices as a major force leading to larger cropland values.
Grazing land and hayland market values also saw increases from the previous year on a statewide level. They had increases ranging from three to five percent.
Jansen and Stokes led the effort this year to discover values of agricultural land in Nebraska. The Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey is an annual survey of land professionals such as appraisers, agricultural bankers and farm and ranch managers. The land values presented in the report are averages of survey participants’ responses by district.
Jansen and Stokes noted actual land values will vary depending upon the quality of the parcel and local market for an area. They also said preliminary land values are subject to change as additional surveys are returned.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials are anticipating final results from this year’s survey will be published in June. Residents who have any questions regarding preliminary estimates can contact Jansen by phone at 402-261-7572 or e-mail at jjansen4@unl.edu.