Ag land values rose in 2020

The preliminary report did not provide figures for each county, but it did place counties into different sectors of the state. The report listed Cass County in the East Region territory. Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, York, Polk, Platte, Colfax, Butler, Seward, Lancaster, Saunders, Dodge, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties were included in the region.

The report said the weighted average dollar-per-acre value of farmland in the East Region in 2020 was $6,850. That was a five-percent increase from the previous year.

Center-pivot-irrigated cropland in the East Region was worth $9,545 per acre in 2020, and non-tillable grazing land was worth $2,575 per acre. Both of those values were seven percent higher than 2019. The value of tillable grazing land ($3,380), dryland cropland with no irrigation potential ($6,485), dryland cropland with irrigation potential ($6,835), hayland ($3,070) and gravity-irrigated cropland ($8,110) saw increases ranging from four to eight percent.

The preliminary report found that center-pivot-irrigated cropland rose by eight percent across the state and dryland cropland values rose by six percent. Those were two of the largest increases on a statewide level. Survey participants noted higher crop prices as a major force leading to larger cropland values.