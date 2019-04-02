PLATTSMOUTH – Flood victims looking for short term housing assistance or just needing some food or cleaning supplies should contact SENCA, the Southeast Nebraska Community Action agency, an official there said.
“We do have programs that benefit everyone in the community,” said Susan Keholm, agency spokewoman at Tuesday’s Cass County Board of Commissioners.
There are income restrictions, particularly for housing assistance, according to Keholm. However, for those who qualify, SENCA could offer financial assistance for short term lodging at motels, she said.
Food and cleaning supplies are available to the public, she added.
For more information, call 402-297-7418 for an appointment, Keholm said.
“We are here to help with emergency needs,” she said.
Meanwhile, dozens of volunteers of a national-based relief organization called Eight Days of Hope are descending on Plattsmouth to offer help.
“We will do anything we can to help the homeowner,” said Mike Fierbaugh, a volunteer from Ohio.
These volunteers will clean out basements, remove wet carpets and take out walls and the insulation to speed up the drying process, he said.
“We’ll even haul trash away,” Fierbaugh said.
For more information, call 1-662-255-7565.
“We try to get you cleaned up and get back to normal,” Fierbaugh said.