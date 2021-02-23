Airport in line for COVID relief grant

PLATTSMOUTH - Like so many other aspects of daily life, COVID-19 has grounded many activities in the aviation industry. And, that includes those at the Plattsmouth airport.

“We have never had anything damage us as has COVID-19,” said Kevin Faris, board chairman of the Plattsmouth Airport Authority.

“The number of flights have been reduced significantly and a good portion of our revenue is from fuel sales.”

Some financial help appears to be on the way.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has received guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding their recent allocation of the $2 billion

funding made available under the FAA’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program (ACRGP). This funding was approved by Congress in late December as part of the Coronavirus Response and

Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSA).

Nebraska airports will receive $12,528,712 in grant allocations from the ACRGP. This includes 72 airports throughout the state. The Plattsmouth airport is targeted to receive $13,000.

These funds are meant to provide economic relief to Nebraska airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.