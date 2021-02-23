Airport names field in honor of late civic leader

PLATTSMOUTH — Efforts to honor a longtime civic leader have taken flight.

The local airport, with the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration, is now officially known as the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport/Douglas V. Duey Field.

The FAA approved the new name in January at the request of the Plattsmouth Airport Authority, said Kevin Faris, the authority’s board chairman.

Duey, who died in December of 2019, was the longest serving board member of the airport authority, serving more than 30 years, Faris said.

“Shortly after his death, I started discussing with the board on things to honor him,” Faris said.

Eventually, when the idea came to name the field in his honor, the board voted unanimously for it, Faris said.

“It’s a way of recognition on what he did over the years,” Faris said.

With his financial and business background, Duey did an outstanding job on the financial aspects of the airport, according to Faris.

Duey was also the best person the board had in knowing how to contact different politicians concerning issues relevant to airports, he added.