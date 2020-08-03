Alabama woman arrested for DUI, drug possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A 44-year-old Alabama woman was arrested on Sunday on various charges after local authorities found illegal drugs in her possession in a vehicle in a fast food parking lot.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth EMS personnel, responded to the Burger King parking lot for an unresponsive female in a vehicle shortly after 3 p.m.

Upon arrival contact was made with Lisa M. Elliott of Opp, Ala. During the contact prescription medication was located in the vehicle, which did not belong to her, Brueggemann said.

Elliott was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence-drugs and possession of a controlled substance. A further search of the vehicle also revealed a small amount of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff.

Elliott was later charged with DUI-drugs, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and open container. She was booked into the Cass County Jail.

