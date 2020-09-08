Alabama woman to serve local sentence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – An Alabama woman who had illegal drugs in her car in Plattsmouth will serve a 180-day sentence in Cass County Jail.

Opp, Ala., resident Lisa M. Elliott, 44, took part in two hearings in Cass County District Court on Tuesday morning. Elliott accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors and asked to proceed to immediate sentencing. She appeared via webcam from the Otoe County Jail in Nebraska City.

Elliott pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-diazepam. The state agreed to dismiss a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine in exchange for the plea. Both sides agreed to recommend 180 days in jail.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the Burger King parking lot on Aug. 2 after emergency dispatchers received a call about a woman who was passed out in her car. The deputy contacted Elliott at 3:15 p.m. and noticed she had glassy eyes and slurred speech. There was a six-pack of beer in the car with two open bottles.

Authorities spotted a green bottle of diazepam pills in the center console of the vehicle. Elliott told the deputy she had received them from a friend near the school for pulling weeds. The deputy learned she did not have a prescription for diazepam and placed her under arrest.