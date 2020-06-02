Aldrich Foundation receives Humanities Nebraska grant

ELMWOOD – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation members have served Cass County communities in many ways with their educational projects.
They learned Tuesday that they would have extra funds to begin even more service endeavors in the future.
Humanities Nebraska officials announced that the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation was one of 31 non-profit organizations that will receive funds through the coronavirus stimulus package. The Elmwood-based group will collect a grant of $2,790. The Nebraska organizations will receive a total of $204,418 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Humanities Nebraska Executive Director Chris Sommerich said he was happy to be able to give the CARES Act grants to state foundations. He said the money would provide a financial boost to many organizations at a critical time.
“Humanities Nebraska is pleased to be able to distribute funding to our humanities partners across the state who are struggling financially,” Sommerich said. “I think as we as a state have progressed through these months of social distancing, it’s become more apparent than ever that the humanities will help people stay connected to each other and will nourish our minds and spirits.
“Keeping these organizations afloat is a crucial way to serve people throughout the state.”
CARES Act funds were designated to provide monetary assistance to Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural non-profit organizations. Sommerich said Tuesday’s grant recipients represent just over 50 percent of the dollars Humanities Nebraska has available.
Other Nebraska groups who would like to apply for grants can contact Humanities Nebraska Program Manager Kristi Hayek Carley at 402-474-2131. The application period will remain open until all available dollars have been given.
The Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation recently completed work on a pair of Aldrich Literacy Project programs. Money from a Daughters of the American Revolution grant helped fund summer writing camps and traveling trunks for students.
The Omaha-based Mary Katharine Goddard Chapter of the national D.A.R. presented the grant with the intention of helping the foundation develop educational curriculum and extended classroom activities. The projects had a primary goal of promoting reading and writing lessons through the study of the life and works of Aldrich, who wrote many of her notable stories while living in Elmwood from 1909-45.
Aldrich became a world-famous author and had her work translated into dozens of languages. Her stories appeared in many prominent publications such as “Saturday Evening Post,” “Cosmopolitan” and “Ladies Home Journal.” She also had multiple books published during her lifetime.
The foundation also helps many high school students in the Elmwood-Murdock Future Business Leaders of America program each year. Students work with foundation members on projects for their school classes.
Humanities Nebraska split the grants among organizations in the state’s three Congressional districts. The First Congressional District received a total of $56,790, the Second Congressional District received $59,728 and the Third Congressional District received $87,900.
Nebraska organizations that received Humanities Nebraska grants on Tuesday include:
First Congressional DistrictBancroft: John G. Neihardt Foundation – $7,500
Elmwood: Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation – $2,790
Fremont: The Digg Site Productions, L.L.C. – $4,000
Fort Calhoun: Washington County Historical Society – $10,000
Lincoln: Blixt Locally Grown – $2,500
Lincoln: History Nebraska – $10,000
Nebraska City: Lewis & Clark Visitors Center – $7,500
Norfolk: Elkhorn Valley Museum – $7,500
Norfolk: Norfolk Arts Center – $5,000
Second Congressional DistrictAll recipients are located in Omaha
Douglas County Historical Society – $5,000
The Durham Museum – $10,000
El Museo Latino – $7,500
Great Plains Black History Museum – $9,728
KANEKO – $5,000
Joslyn Art Museum – $7,500
Joslyn Castle – $7,500
Nebraska Shakespeare – $7,500
Third Congressional DistrictCentral City: Merrick County Historical Museum – $6,200
Genoa: Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation – $1,200
Gering: Legacy of the Plains Museum – $10,000
Kearney: The Archway – $5,000
Kearney: Buffalo County Historical Society – $10,000
Kearney: Crane River Theater Company – $7,500
Kearney: Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney – $7,500
Kearney: Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center, Inc. – $5,000
Loup City: Friends of Paplin, Inc. – $2,000
Loup City: Sherman County Historical Society – $3,500
North Platte: Golden Spike Tower – $5,000
North Platte: Lincoln County Historical Society – $10,000
Scottsbluff: Friends of the Midwest Theater – $10,000
York: Wessels Living History Farm – $5,000
