Aldrich Foundation receives Humanities Nebraska grant

ELMWOOD – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation members have served Cass County communities in many ways with their educational projects.

They learned Tuesday that they would have extra funds to begin even more service endeavors in the future.

Humanities Nebraska officials announced that the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation was one of 31 non-profit organizations that will receive funds through the coronavirus stimulus package. The Elmwood-based group will collect a grant of $2,790. The Nebraska organizations will receive a total of $204,418 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Humanities Nebraska Executive Director Chris Sommerich said he was happy to be able to give the CARES Act grants to state foundations. He said the money would provide a financial boost to many organizations at a critical time.

“Humanities Nebraska is pleased to be able to distribute funding to our humanities partners across the state who are struggling financially,” Sommerich said. “I think as we as a state have progressed through these months of social distancing, it’s become more apparent than ever that the humanities will help people stay connected to each other and will nourish our minds and spirits.