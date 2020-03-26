Aldrich Foundation reveals contest winners

ELMWOOD – Bess Streeter Aldrich made it her life’s work to create quality pieces of literature for people across the world to enjoy.

Residents from across the United States showcased the same creative spirit with their entries in a pair of local contests.

The Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation unveiled winners of short story and design contests this past Friday. The organization invited people to enter the competitions in November 2019 and asked them to submit entries by Feb. 17. Dozens of students and adults came up with literary and artistic efforts and sent them to the Elmwood-based foundation.

“The Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s short story contest and design competition,” Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation Executive Director Kurk Shrader said. “The short story contest has been in existence for nearly two decades while this is the first year for the design competition that challenged participants to design a new dust jacket for Mrs. Aldrich’s book entitled ‘The Cutters.’

“The winning entry submitted by Suzanne Oliver of Weeping Water will actually be used when the foundation has the book reprinted in January.”