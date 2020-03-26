Aldrich Foundation reveals contest winners

ELMWOOD – Bess Streeter Aldrich made it her life’s work to create quality pieces of literature for people across the world to enjoy.
Residents from across the United States showcased the same creative spirit with their entries in a pair of local contests.
The Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation unveiled winners of short story and design contests this past Friday. The organization invited people to enter the competitions in November 2019 and asked them to submit entries by Feb. 17. Dozens of students and adults came up with literary and artistic efforts and sent them to the Elmwood-based foundation.
“The Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s short story contest and design competition,” Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation Executive Director Kurk Shrader said. “The short story contest has been in existence for nearly two decades while this is the first year for the design competition that challenged participants to design a new dust jacket for Mrs. Aldrich’s book entitled ‘The Cutters.’
“The winning entry submitted by Suzanne Oliver of Weeping Water will actually be used when the foundation has the book reprinted in January.”
The 2020 short story contest followed a similar format to previous years. Contestants took part in adult, high school, middle school and elementary school divisions. There was no minimum word requirement for the elementary school category, but entrants in the other three divisions had to write stories between 1,000 and 2,000 words.
Authors were encouraged to create fictional short stories that incorporated a theme about Nebraska’s economy, history, geography or cultural diversity. Authors could set their storyline in either past, present or future settings.
Judges scored each submission based on the writer’s effective use of a theme and six overall traits of writing. They selected three prizewinners for each division and several honorable mention recipients.
Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School student Cameryn Towle earned first place in the elementary division. Elmwood resident Jeff Johnston won the top prize in the adult division, and former Cass County resident Phyllis Buell captured third place in the adult division.
The foundation introduced a new dust jacket design contest this year. They asked people to create artwork for the cover of a reprinted version of Aldrich’s 1926 book “The Cutters.” The foundation is planning to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the book by reprinting it in 2021.
Entries had to include the book title, Aldrich’s name, information about the author and the original publishing date. Contestants also had to produce a short synopsis of the story and a notation that the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation will benefit from sales of the book.
Residents could use any computer program in the production of the cover design. They were required to submit their efforts in pdf format with files for the front, spine and back covers.
Judges scored each submission based on multiple design elements. These included a balanced layout, period-appropriate fonts, appealing color scheme and consistent format.
All three winners in the dust jacket design contest have Cass County connections. Oliver, a Weeping Water resident, earned first place with her artistic creation. Elmwood-Murdock graduate Brandon Minch, who now lives in Denver, Colo., took home second place, and Elmwood resident Dawn Romine captured third place.
Shrader said he had hoped to present the winners with their awards at the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation’s annual spring banquet on April 4. The banquet was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Winners will receive their awards in a non-banquet format.
2020 Bess Streeter Aldrich Short Story Contest Results
Intermediate School Level (Grades 3-5)
1) Cameryn Towle, Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School, Elmwood
2) Rishi Chundury, Aldrich Elementary School, Omaha
3) Taylor Wiitanen, Palisades Elementary School, Omaha
Honorable Mention: Brooklyn Green, Lakeview Elementary School, Lincoln
Honorable Mention: Reeya Chundury, Aldrich Elementary School, Omaha
Middle School Level (Grades 6-8)
1) Karolina Jo Dvorak, Irving Middle School, Lincoln
2) Katherine Carpenter, Irving Middle School, Lincoln
3) Maren Michelle Steinke, Irving Middle School, Lincoln
Honorable Mention: Alyssa Freeman, Lux Middle School, Lincoln
High School Level (Grades 9-12)
1) Jeanna Snyder, Seward High School, Seward
2) Oliver Brauning, Homeschool student, Lincoln
3) Alivia Ulrich, Homeschool student, Crete
Honorable Mention: Erin Schmidt, Fillmore Central High School, Geneva
Adult Level
1) Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
2) Denisa Hanania, Indianapolis, Ind.
3) Phyllis Buell, Lincoln, Neb.
Honorable Mention: Emily Judds, Ashland, Neb.
2020 Bess Streeter Aldrich Dust Jacket Design Contest Results
1) Suzanne Oliver, Weeping Water, Neb.
2) Brandon Minch, Denver, Colo.
3) Dawn Romine, Elmwood, Neb.
