Aldrich group honors writers, teacher

ELMWOOD — There were plenty of awards handed out at the recent Bess Streeter Aldrich Summer Social at Elmwood Christian Church.

It’s an annual event recognizing outstanding short story writers, sponsored by the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation in remembering the Elmwood native, whose literary career included 160 short stories and nine novels.

Those from Cass County who were recognized for their writing were:

Intermediate Division, third through fifth grade:

Second place, “A Christmas Miracle,” Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School, Elmwood.

Third place, “The Journey West,” Bo Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School, Elmwood.

High School Level, ninth through 12th grade:

Honorable Mention: “Memories of a Dream,” Kayden Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock High School, Murdock.

A special award was presented to Linda Trundle. An art teacher in Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools, she was named Aldrich Educator of the Year, 2022.

According to Kurk Shrader, the foundation’s executive director, Trundle has incorporated learning opportunities about Bess Streeter Aldrich for her elementary, middle and high school students and is highly valued by the foundation for her enthusiasm and creativity.

“She is excited about doing additional things next year,” Shrader said.

This was the first of what is expected to be an annual award given to an outstanding teacher, he said.

This event, held on Sunday, June 12, replaced the foundation’s annual spring awards banquet that was impacted from COVID-19, Shrader said.

“It took us away from getting together and having a food event.”

Approximately 65 people attended the event, Shrader said.

Tours at the Aldrich House, which is celebrating its 100th birthday, concluded the afternoon activities, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.