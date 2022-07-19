Aldrich House to host workshop for educators

ELMWOOD – Cass County teachers will have a chance to explore new reading and writing resources for their students at a free event next week.

The Bess Streeter Aldrich House and Museum in Elmwood will host an educator resource workshop on Thursday, July 28. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and will last through the mid-afternoon. All educators in public and private schools and parents in homeschool settings are welcome to participate.

Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation spokesperson Gus Pope said the event will take place at the Bess Streeter Aldrich House and Museum, which is located at 204 East F Street in Elmwood.

“Participants will learn about free resources being offered to teachers to help students learn about Mrs. Aldrich and enhance students’ reading and writing abilities,” Pope said.

Educators who would like to attend the session can contact the foundation at 402-867-4233 by July 25. There will be a limit of 16 participants.

Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation Executive Director Kurk Shrader and homeschool teacher Gretchen Garrison will lead the workshop. They will review criteria for the foundation’s 2023 short story contest, explore various book club materials, go over details about a summer writing camp and talk about contents of Aldrich’s novel “A Lantern in Her Hand.” They will also talk about a tree identification activity and inform teachers about the availability of the Aldrich Museum and Grand Army of the Republic Hall in Elmwood for field trips.

Shrader and Garrison will also review how teachers can take part in the foundation’s traveling trunks program. The foundation created the traveling trunks in 2020. They filled the trunks with curriculum materials designed to help local residents and teachers provide quality instruction to students.

Items in the trunks focus on topics such as reading, writing, literature, the Homestead Movement in Nebraska and Aldrich’s life. Elementary students at Elmwood-Murdock, Dorchester and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer have used the trunks for different projects and lessons.

All participants will receive a free tour of the Aldrich house, a password for online resources and a coupon for an entire classroom tour in either 2022 or 2023. There will also be a drawing for multiple gifts that can be used in local classrooms, including free books.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with the presentations by Shrader and Garrison. Teachers will be able to tour the home and enjoy refreshments at approximately 2 p.m.

The July 28 event is part of the foundation’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Aldrich residence in Elmwood. The group has been holding a variety of activities throughout 2022 as part of the centennial celebration.