All ballots now counted. Clark wins by 13 in Plattsmouth Ward 2 race

PLATTSMOUTH – All of the ballots in the Cass County general election have been counted.

Now, they will go to the State of Nebraska for its approval.

“I don’t foresee any changes, but until the state certifies it, I can’t say for sure,” said Linn Moore, county election commissioner.

After unofficial results were released following Tuesday’s Election Day votes, as well as early balloting, her office counted 111 provisional ballots, Moore said. Those were completed and approved by a canvas board on Friday.

The county’s Board of Commissioners does not canvas (approve) elections, Moore said.

According to the final, but still unofficial, results, there were no changes on how candidates fared. This included a tight race for the Plattsmouth City Council Ward 2 seat that found incumbent Bryan Clark ahead of challenger Mike Bowman by just two votes.

After the provisional ballots were counted, Clark ended up winning by 13 votes – 316 to 303.

