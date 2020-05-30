Allemang leaves lasting legacy at Elmwood-Murdock

MURDOCK – Tim Allemang has offered encouraging words to hundreds of Elmwood-Murdock students during his time with the school district.
He will continue to support the school from a different perspective in the 2020-21 academic year.
Allemang will retire this spring after spending more than three decades helping students succeed. He has been principal of Elmwood-Murdock High School for the past 23 years and added activities director duties to his resume several years ago. He said it felt like the appropriate time to step down from his administrator role.
“It’s been on my mind for the last two or three years,” Allemang said. “My family is starting to grow by leaps and bounds with grandkids, and I could tell I was starting to physically get worn down too.
“I love doing this job, but after 35 years of being in education I could tell it was the right time. My kids thought it was a good idea too, so all of the signs pointed to this being my last year. I’m going to miss this a lot though. It’s been a lot of fun being able to interact with the kids and teachers and everyone in the community.”
Elmwood-Murdock teachers gave Allemang a tribute during the end of this year’s online athletic honors banquet. Veteran E-M teacher and coach Curt Backemeyer spoke for many who appreciated Allemang’s leadership at the school.
“I wanted to give a special thank you to Mr. Allemang for all he’s done for our communities, our kids and our schools throughout the years,” Backemeyer said. “I know he’s put in countless hours sponsoring different events – sponsoring the Booster Club, Proms, Homecomings – and attending many different activities and sports events.
“He certainly deserves some free time to enjoy retirement, so I want to wish him all the best – good health, happy boating, happy golfing. We again appreciate everything you’ve done for us.”
Allemang attended school in Clearwater, Norfolk and Scribner before graduating from Logan View High School. He worked for one year in a flour mill before choosing to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in industrial technology education.
“I decided working in a flour mill was not the way I wanted to spend my life,” Allemang said. “I felt there was something more that I could offer people, and I thought education would be a good way to do that.”
Allemang earned his bachelor’s degree and taught one year in Omaha before moving to North Kansas City, Mo. He taught industrial technology for six years in the Kansas City suburb and collected a master’s degree in administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He then moved back to Nebraska and became the transportation director, activities director and assistant principal for Raymond Central Public Schools.
Allemang arrived at Elmwood-Murdock after five years with the Mustangs, and he has remained a familiar face in the school district ever since. He said he has enjoyed being engaged in the lives of students and community members.
“The kids here are fantastic, and the parents are really great supporters of the entire school district,” Allemang said. “The parents make sure their kids take school seriously, and you don’t find that everywhere. They’re always ready to help out and do whatever they can to make sure these kids succeed.
“It’s a very close-knit community. I think that’s a large part of what makes Elmwood-Murdock a really special school.”
Allemang said the mixture of principal-based tasks has made the minutes fly by each day. His schedule has included filling out paperwork, holding meetings with other administrators, handling student discipline, overseeing activities in two gyms and directing the academic trajectory of the high school.
“The variety is why I’ve enjoyed being a principal,” Allemang said. “No two days are alike. You never know what a day is going to bring, and for me that’s exciting. It means there’s a chance to make a great impact on someone’s life every time you step into the building.”
Allemang added a new role to his Elmwood-Murdock resume when Dan Novak retired from the school district in 2017 after 34 years at the helm. Novak had been the former superintendent and activities director for the Knights, and district officials felt Allemang would be a good choice to take over the activities director tasks. He kept his principal duties and rearranged other parts of his schedule to allow him to oversee the activities department.
“It was nice since it added a new wrinkle to things,” Allemang said. “It gave me something new to do, and I was already familiar with some of the responsibilities since I had spent those years at Raymond Central as activities director. I’ve been enjoying it a lot.”
Allemang said he has been proud of the school’s academic success. Nebraska Department of Education officials have given Elmwood-Murdock the top mark in the state’s scholastic ratings system for the past several years.
“The staff here is second to none,” Allemang said. “We have a large group of dedicated professionals who are committed to making sure every student gets the best possible education. It’s been a real joy getting to work with so many great people.”
The coronavirus pandemic offered Allemang a final chance to show his thoughtful approach to learning. School officials realized the Class of 2020 would be unable to have a graduation ceremony in May, and Allemang wanted to make sure the seniors knew that he appreciated their efforts during the difficult spring. He visited each senior’s house and gave them a personalized gift as a memento of their time at Elmwood-Murdock.
Allemang said he would like to spend his retirement doing some type of community service. He has explored the possibility of working in an assisted living facility, and he has also thought about helping with maintenance work at local businesses. His top goal will be to continue to offer encouraging words to others wherever he goes.
“I’ll take the month of June off to go fishing and golfing for a bit, and then I’ll look for something to do to serve others,” Allemang said. “That’s what I’ve enjoyed most about this job here at Elmwood-Murdock. Getting to help other people has been a lot of fun.”
