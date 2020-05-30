Allemang leaves lasting legacy at Elmwood-Murdock

Allemang arrived at Elmwood-Murdock after five years with the Mustangs, and he has remained a familiar face in the school district ever since. He said he has enjoyed being engaged in the lives of students and community members.

“The kids here are fantastic, and the parents are really great supporters of the entire school district,” Allemang said. “The parents make sure their kids take school seriously, and you don’t find that everywhere. They’re always ready to help out and do whatever they can to make sure these kids succeed.

“It’s a very close-knit community. I think that’s a large part of what makes Elmwood-Murdock a really special school.”

Allemang said the mixture of principal-based tasks has made the minutes fly by each day. His schedule has included filling out paperwork, holding meetings with other administrators, handling student discipline, overseeing activities in two gyms and directing the academic trajectory of the high school.

“The variety is why I’ve enjoyed being a principal,” Allemang said. “No two days are alike. You never know what a day is going to bring, and for me that’s exciting. It means there’s a chance to make a great impact on someone’s life every time you step into the building.”