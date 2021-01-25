 Skip to main content
Alvo man arrested after altercation outside bar
ALVO – An Alvo man was taken into custody by authorities Thursday evening following an altercation outside the Avoca Bar.

According to Sheriff William C. Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Weeping Water/Avoca rescue, were paged to the bar at 217 Tefft St. in Avoca for a possible hit and run.

Deputies determined an altercation had taken place outside the bar which ultimately resulted in three people being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. No serious injuries were reported by the victims, Brueggemann said.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle which was registered to Alvo resident Larry Classen, 57. Based on security video from inside the bar and the damage found on the vehicle it was determined that Classen was the driver of the suspect vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Corrections. He was charged with second-degree assault and driving a vehicle with fictitious plates.

A bond had not yet been set as of Monday.

