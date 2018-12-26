PLATTSMOUTH - Something new has been added inside the Board of Commissioners room in the Cass County Courthouse.
This country’s official motto, ‘In God We Trust,’ was recently drawn onto a wall above a framed copy of the Declaration of Independence.
Quality Signs of Plattsmouth did the work late last week through the use of vinyl stenciling.
The county commissioners were approached several weeks back by a state spokeswoman of In God We Trust – America, Inc., a national organization seeking this motto be placed in courthouses around the country.
On July 30, 1956, during the Dwight Eisenhower administration, the U.S. Congress adopted `In God We Trust’ as the official national motto, though it had been used on currency since the Civil War.
In November of 2011, the U.S. House of Representatives voted nearly unanimously to reaffirm that distinction.
“Cass County believes it what it says,” Commissioner Jim Peterson said of the motto.