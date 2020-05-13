American Legion Riders meeting in Weeping Water this Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Those interested in becoming a charter member of a new American Legion Riders chapter in Weeping Water are invited to an organizational meeting this Sunday, May 17.

The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post 237, 301 W. Eldora Ave. in Weeping Water at 6 p.m.

Eligibility requirements:

•Members must hold membership in and be in good standing with The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or Sons of The American Legion. •Members must be legally-registered motorcycle owners or be the legally-registered owner's spouse within the state of registration.

•All operators must be properly licensed and insured per state laws.

•All members must obey motor vehicle laws in the state in which they are operating a motorcycle or riding as a passenger.

Questions or for more information, contact Ed James, American Legion Cass County Commander at (402) 981-7405; Bryon Gewecke, Weeping Water Post Commander at bgewecke@hotmail.com; or Bonnie Brewer, American Legion Area C Vice Commander at (402) 540-1662.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0