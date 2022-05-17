Andersen eager to cheer at NWU

CONESTOGA – Addi Andersen has created many sunny outcomes at Conestoga High School with her positive approach to life.

She will continue to create beaming moments with her cheerleading abilities at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Andersen signed a letter of intent this past week to continue her cheer career for the Prairie Wolves. She said she was thrilled to have a chance to enjoy one of her favorite activities for many more years at NWU.

“The cheer coach at Wesleyan actually reached out to me in the late fall of this last year, and that really put into perspective that cheer is something that I could continue to pursue,” Andersen said. “So it ultimately came down to where I felt most comfortable and inviting and that was Wesleyan for me! I also hope to major in biology with a focus on environmental science, so choosing Wesleyan was a great option for me to be able to get experience with hands-on internships and classes.”

Andersen gave the Cougars steady leadership throughout her four years at Conestoga. She guided teams at many games and school activities and participated in outreach programs in the district. She said building those types of connections with others was meaningful to her.

“There are so many reasons why I love cheer,” Andersen said. “I really enjoy the impact that cheerleaders have on the community. Being a cheerleader is about so much more than cheering on the teams at your school. It’s such a great way to be involved, get to know the members of your community and create relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Andersen’s competitive determination helped the Cougars generate top scores at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Conestoga earned third place in the Class C-1 non-tumbling division at the 2021 event with a score of 81.00 points. The Cougars then repeated the third-place feat in 2022. The team captured bronze medals in the game day division with a total of 88.50 points.

“Being a part of the Conestoga cheer team will forever be one of my greatest accomplishments,” Andersen said. “It is hard to choose just one thing that was my favorite. But I feel like state really taught me a lot about myself as a teammate. Working so hard all season long alongside the other girls on the team and all the things that go along with that is something really special.

“I was a part of the team that placed third at state for two years, and that is something so, so special for our school. It was the first time in so many years that our team was able to compete at such a high level, and that is one of the most rewarding feelings I have ever experienced. It is so special to be able to share that with your teammates.”

Andersen has earned many honors for her work in the classroom. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has been on the Conestoga Honor Roll multiple times. She was also a member of Conestoga’s National Honor Society chapter for her academic and community service achievements.

Andersen was involved in a large number of activities at Conestoga. She participated in Future Business Leaders of America, volleyball, track and field, cheer, guitar ensemble, one-act play and speech during high school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.