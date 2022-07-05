Andersen wears crown of Miss Murray/Beaver Lake

MURRAY – Addi Andersen wore a beaming smile for the entire day on Monday after learning she would be able to represent two Cass County communities this year.

Andersen was announced as Miss Murray/Beaver Lake at a coronation ceremony in the morning. Murray Christian Church representative Jagger Plevel presented the 2022 Conestoga graduate with a crown in front of a large audience at the Murray fire station. The event took place during the fire department’s annual Independence Day pancake breakfast.

Andersen said she was happy to have a chance to be the recipient of this year’s honor. She will appear in the Cass County Fair Queen Contest at the Cass County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“It’s really exciting,” Andersen said after the coronation ceremony. “Being Miss Murray/Beaver Lake is nice because I’ll get to represent both of the communities. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to do this and I’m really grateful for it.”

Andersen appeared in several events at the Murray Freedom Festival throughout the day. She also rode in that evening’s grand parade in front of many people.

Andersen was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient at Conestoga High School. She was on the Conestoga Honor Roll many times for her work in the classroom, and her academic and community service achievements allowed her to become a member of National Honor Society.

Andersen took part in many activities during her high school career. She participated in Future Business Leaders of America, volleyball, track and field, cheer, guitar ensemble, one-act play and speech. She helped the CHS cheer squad capture third place in a pair of state events in both 2021 and 2022.

Andersen will take classes and continue her cheerleading career at Nebraska Wesleyan University this fall. She is planning to major in biology with a focus on environmental science.

