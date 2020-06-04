Anderson types final letters in lengthy career

PLATTSMOUTH – Carol Anderson has been typing a strong legacy with her cheerfulness and creativity in Plattsmouth classrooms since the early 1980s.
She is striking the final letters on her educational keyboard this spring.
Anderson is retiring from the teaching profession after spending 38 years with Plattsmouth Community Schools. She has taught several elementary grade levels and has been a computer teacher at the middle school. Co-workers, friends and former students said she had impacted many lives during her time with the district.
“She loved the kids and she put in a lot of extra time for them,” current fifth-grade math and social studies teacher Leigh LaRosa said. “She always wanted to make it fun.”
“She was always a very supportive person,” former fifth-grade teacher Carol Crosland said. “You could always go to her for anything. She was very open-minded with the kids and always wanted to help them.”
Anderson grew up in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School. She returned to the district in 1982 and began teaching third grade at one of the former neighborhood elementary schools. She moved to fifth grade early in her teaching career and led those classes for more than a decade. She has taught computer technology classes at the current middle school site for more than 20 years.
Marla Smith was a student in one of Anderson’s fifth-grade classes and now teaches physical education at the middle school. She said she has been grateful for her time learning from and working with Anderson over the years.
“It has been a true blessing to be next to her,” Smith said. “Mrs. Anderson had an incredible impact on my decision to become a teacher. I have so many fond memories of her classroom for not only what we learned, but most importantly for how I felt leaving her classroom every single day.”
Anderson’s love of technology and new educational concepts began well before she became a computer teacher. Crosland said she watched Anderson incorporate the latest types of learning trends in her classroom with ease. Students in her elementary classes worked in groups on projects and went to the library often for assignments. They also began using computers when they first became available in Plattsmouth.
“She was always very creative and had very innovative ideas with her kids,” Crosland said. “They didn’t just sit at their desks and read and answer questions.”
“I can remember being able to talk to her about anything,” Smith said. “I remember having our desks in clusters and being able to openly discuss and problem solve.”
Anderson has also been willing to share her institutional knowledge with other staff members. This was particularly true with younger teachers who were learning the ropes of their new profession. She would offer them advice for different situations that might occur in their classes, staff meetings or parent-teacher conferences.
“She was very caring and nurturing,” LaRosa said. “She was always looking out for the new guy and girl who were first-year teachers.”
Anderson has also been involved in a technology newsletter project in the district. She joined a group of computer teachers, media specialists and special education teachers in the Technology Lessons 4 Teachers (TL4T) program. The newsletter is designed to help Plattsmouth staff members learn new options for integrating computers and other types of technology into a classroom.
Anderson has helped the TL4T group develop a website that features numerous links to different apps, tools and lesson ideas for all subject areas. Topics are designed for early childhood, elementary, middle school, high school and special education teachers. There are specific links for subjects such as social studies, science, language arts, math, music, art and technology literacy.
Tallie VanWesten works as a media specialist at the middle school and has been part of the TL4T organization. She said Anderson has helped many people with her knowledge on everything from computer templates to typing skills.
“Carol was a great role model for me when she came to the middle school,” VanWesten said. “She was our go-to tech person for many years. She was always willing to help or take on projects that needed to be done. Since we have been in the current building our classrooms have been next to each other, so we are always bouncing ideas or suggestions off one another.
“I will miss Carol’s bright smile each day and wish her the best in whatever she decides to do in retirement.”
Anderson also supported Plattsmouth students at activities her children were in. She would go to many games with a camera and snap photos of events such as volleyball and basketball. LaRosa said that symbolized the type of positive keystrokes Anderson tried to make for everyone during her 38 years in the district.
“She was always very supportive of all of the kids,” LaRosa said. “She would go to a lot of games and take pictures and always be there for everybody. She’s just a good person overall.”
