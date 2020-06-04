Anderson types final letters in lengthy career

Marla Smith was a student in one of Anderson’s fifth-grade classes and now teaches physical education at the middle school. She said she has been grateful for her time learning from and working with Anderson over the years.

“It has been a true blessing to be next to her,” Smith said. “Mrs. Anderson had an incredible impact on my decision to become a teacher. I have so many fond memories of her classroom for not only what we learned, but most importantly for how I felt leaving her classroom every single day.”

Anderson’s love of technology and new educational concepts began well before she became a computer teacher. Crosland said she watched Anderson incorporate the latest types of learning trends in her classroom with ease. Students in her elementary classes worked in groups on projects and went to the library often for assignments. They also began using computers when they first became available in Plattsmouth.

“She was always very creative and had very innovative ideas with her kids,” Crosland said. “They didn’t just sit at their desks and read and answer questions.”

“I can remember being able to talk to her about anything,” Smith said. “I remember having our desks in clusters and being able to openly discuss and problem solve.”