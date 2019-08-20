WEEPNG WATER – It was like taking a quick trip around the world to view unique animals – without leaving Cass County.
Jodi Osborne, owner of Critter Close-Ups, brought many of her exotic friends to the recent Cass County Fair where people could pet a python or look straight into the eyes of a Capuchin monkey or a red kangaroo.
“Everybody seemed to like it,” Osborne said.
Three times a day during the fair’s run, Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 10, Osborne would showcase – introduce might be a better word - a wide variety of animals most people around these parts may never had seen in person before.
Besides showing Dexter, her Capuchin monkey, Beauty, her Burmese python, and Irwin, her red kangaroo, Osborne also brought Freddy, a blue and gold macaw, mini pigs and other animals in her collection for adults and children to see up close and learn about.
“We like to bring animals to them and teach about the animals and have a good time,” Osborne said.
Osborne, who lives in Herman, has always loved animals, but her passion for exotic animals sparked after acquiring Dexter. Before long, friends suggested she bring Dexter to show off at birthday parties and the like.
She started her business a year ago, Osborne said, and now showcases her animal ambassadors at such gatherings as birthday parties, fairs, festivals and corporate events.
Her animals come from breeders around the country or are rescued animals.
This was the first appearance of Osborne and her animal ambassadors to the Cass County Fair, but it won’t be the last as they have already booked for next year, she said.
“We had a good time,” Osborne said.