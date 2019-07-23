LOUISVILLE - The 15th Annual Last Hot Sunday in July Car Show in Louisville will be this Sunday.
Registration for participating in the show begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday on Main Street. There are no fees required and no class categories.
Back this year by popular demand will be the Fan Favorite Award. Voting will be held at the T-shirt table under the time and temperature sign.
The winner will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
Main Street businesses will be open for the public to enjoy.
For more information, call 402-917-6651.
The event is sponsored by B.U.I.L.D. and supported in part by a grant from Cass County Tourism.