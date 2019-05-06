Weeping Water, NE – The Smoke Your Butt Off BBQ, a nonprofit organization devoted to suicide prevention and mental health awareness, is hosting the fifth annual Smoke Your Butt Off BBQ Competition on May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds Outdoor Amphitheater, 8240 144th St., Weeping Water.
Admission is free and all goodwill donations go toward the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Everett Hanes Memorial Scholarship Fund that has been created for a graduating Weeping Water High School senior who is planning further education in the mental health field.
The event will feature competitive pork butt smoking starting at 8 a.m. with judging by the public beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will also feature live music and a family-friendly Yard Olympics Competition with washers, cornhole and a “closest-to-the-pin” golf shot competition.
Signups for the yard and golf games begin at noon with the tournament starting at 1 p.m.
There will also be dozens of silent auction items, $2.00 raffle baskets and $5.00 raffle items.