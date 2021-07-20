 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another heat wave is coming
0 Comments

Another heat wave is coming

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
heat wave

Plattsmouth's Twin Rivers Water Park might be the place to be, especially this weekend, as another heat wave arrives. The National Weather Service said the heat index will likely soar above 100 degrees on Saturday.

 Timothy Rohwer

VALLEY – Get ready for another heat wave.

“It should be a good solid week of heat and humidity this Friday through next Friday with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index reaching 100 degrees or more,” said Scott Dergan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley.

This Saturday might be particularly hot with the actual temperature reaching 100 degrees, he added.

“The humidity is coming back so it will feel that much warmer,” Dergan said. “With the heat index, it may feel like 105, particularly on Saturday.”

Any chance of rain, which Dergan said isn’t that great, may come Sunday through Tuesday during the afternoons and into the evenings of those days.

“There might be just a 20 percent or 30 percent chance each of those days,” Dergan said.

For people outside during these days, Dergan recommended they be well hydrated, take frequent breaks and seek shade, if possible.

Believe it or not, the statistics indicate this summer has been slightly cooler than last year, at least so far, according to Dergan.

This past June, area temperatures were 3.8 degrees above normal, but in June 2020 temperatures were 6.0 degrees above normal, he said.

In July 2020, average temps were 2.0 to 2.5 degrees above normal, but so far this July, they have been 2.2 degrees below normal, Dergan said.

“That’s a 4.0 to 4.5 degree difference,” he said. “This summer is cooler than last summer, though maybe it doesn’t feel like it.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge hears two DUI cases in court
News

Judge hears two DUI cases in court

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people accepted plea agreements in Cass County District Court on Monday morning after they were charged with driving while i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News