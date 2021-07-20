Another heat wave is coming

VALLEY – Get ready for another heat wave.

“It should be a good solid week of heat and humidity this Friday through next Friday with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index reaching 100 degrees or more,” said Scott Dergan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley.

This Saturday might be particularly hot with the actual temperature reaching 100 degrees, he added.

“The humidity is coming back so it will feel that much warmer,” Dergan said. “With the heat index, it may feel like 105, particularly on Saturday.”

Any chance of rain, which Dergan said isn’t that great, may come Sunday through Tuesday during the afternoons and into the evenings of those days.

“There might be just a 20 percent or 30 percent chance each of those days,” Dergan said.

For people outside during these days, Dergan recommended they be well hydrated, take frequent breaks and seek shade, if possible.

Believe it or not, the statistics indicate this summer has been slightly cooler than last year, at least so far, according to Dergan.