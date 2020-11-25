 Skip to main content
Antique mall auction to help fire departments
antique mall

Platte Valley Antique Mall, just off Interstate 80 near Greenwood, will hold a silent auction this Saturday with proceeds benefiting the fire departments in Greenwood and Ashland.

 Timothy Rohwer

GREENWOOD – Platte Valley Antique Mall in western Cass County will hold a special event this Saturday, Small Business Saturday, in which all proceeds will go to local fire departments.

The mall, located off Interstate 80 exit 420, will hold a silent auction throughout the day on dozens of antique items, said Miriam Simpson, proprietor of the mall.

“There will be at least 50 and possibly more dealers participating,” she said. “This is a new venture for us.”

The auction will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We have about 130 small business people renting space here,” Simpson said.

All of the proceeds will go to the fire departments in Ashland and Greenwood, she said.

The mall is conveniently located between Omaha and Lincoln, and is certainly visible from the interstate, she said.

“We’re out in the country, so people can avoid all the traffic congestion,” Simpson said.

