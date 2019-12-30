PLATTSMOUTH – Efforts to get the Cemetery Board for the City of Plattsmouth active again are in the works, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
Meanwhile, he has already received “multiple applicants” for the now-vacant City Council seat formerly occupied by Cheryl Grimshaw, who resigned at the Dec. 16 meeting because she and her family are moving into a new home outside of the city limits.
Anyone still interested in serving out the remainder of Grimshaw’s term, which is up for re-election next fall, should mail a resume of their background by Jan. 15 to City Hall to Lambert’s attention. He plans to set up interviews with the applicants and make a recommendation for a council vote in early February.
Lambert said those interested in serving on the Cemetery Board should send their resumes, including any civic activities and their interest in serving on that board, also to City Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
That board, which has been inactive for a time, serves in an advisory capacity, according to Lambert, providing the City Council with ideas for any improvements in the operation of the city’s cemetery, Oak Hill.
The board would also hear any concerns the public may have about the cemetery.
The board would consist of three members, who would meet about twice a year or more if needed, according to Lambert.
“These will be citizens at large,” he said.