Area bars happy to reopen

PLATTSMOUTH – Tuesday was a special day for A.J. Hillebrand.
“I’m so happy to be here today,” she said. “I can’t wait to see everyone.”
Hillebrand is a bartender at D.C.’s Waterhole in downtown Plattsmouth, and like others in that business, she was temporarily unemployed for several months because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It was rough,” Hillebrand said.
Nebraska bars, like D.C.’s, were closed for regular sit-down business that began in mid-March at the order of health officials and Gov. Pete Ricketts.
He recently announced bars could reopen on Monday, but with limited patrons and other stipulations.
Nevertheless, Denise Covert Zych, one of D.C.’s co-owners, was glad just to open the doors again.
“I’m very happy. I’m glad to get back into some sort of routine,” she said. “The first day (Monday) was great. The guys were ready.”
Among the current stipulations is a maximum of 50 percent of regular capacity. That came pretty quickly on Monday, according to Covert Zych.
“It doesn’t take long to fill up to 50 percent.”
Patrons must also drink at a table, not the bar, and no standing around. A couple of patrons upon entering the bar on Monday “had to be reminded quickly” about the stipulations, Covert Zych said with a smile.
“Everybody has been good about it,” she said of the current restrictions.
When patrons leave the tables or the restrooms, she and her staff will immediately sanitize them, she added.
During the closure, the bar brought in revenue from two special events in which patrons purchased take-out beverages. A local grocery store cooked food outside as an added attraction, she said.
The bar owners plan to rehire the laid-off staff, Covert Zych said.
“Everybody wants to come back,” she said.
Meanwhile, at D.J.’s Dugout, 2405 Oak Hill Road, Monday came with little change, according to Zac Fiala, assistant general manager.
“We didn’t see an increase,” he said.
Though D.J.’s has a long bar area and plenty of tables and large-screen televisions, it’s primarily a restaurant that’s been open since Ricketts allowed the reopening of those businesses in early May.
“We’ve been steady since we reopened,” Fiala said. “And, we’re still doing take-out drinks and it’s doing good. It hasn’t changed much, yet.”
Covert Zych expects business to pick up, starting this weekend.
And, that’s good news for Hillebrand.
“I love working here. I love the patrons because they are not just customers, they are friends. I couldn’t ask for better people to work for.”
D.C’s temporary hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
