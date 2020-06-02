Area bars happy to reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Tuesday was a special day for A.J. Hillebrand.

“I’m so happy to be here today,” she said. “I can’t wait to see everyone.”

Hillebrand is a bartender at D.C.’s Waterhole in downtown Plattsmouth, and like others in that business, she was temporarily unemployed for several months because of COVID-19 concerns.

“It was rough,” Hillebrand said.

Nebraska bars, like D.C.’s, were closed for regular sit-down business that began in mid-March at the order of health officials and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

He recently announced bars could reopen on Monday, but with limited patrons and other stipulations.

Nevertheless, Denise Covert Zych, one of D.C.’s co-owners, was glad just to open the doors again.

“I’m very happy. I’m glad to get back into some sort of routine,” she said. “The first day (Monday) was great. The guys were ready.”

Among the current stipulations is a maximum of 50 percent of regular capacity. That came pretty quickly on Monday, according to Covert Zych.

“It doesn’t take long to fill up to 50 percent.”