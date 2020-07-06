Area biker hurt in Thursday accident near Plattsmouth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man was taken to a hospital trauma center last Thursday from a car/motorcycle accident on U.S. Highway 75 north of Plattsmouth.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and Plattsmouth rescue personnel responded to that accident on the highway near the Country Bar shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Upon investigation they learned that the motorcycle operator, 39-year-old David Schoenagel, was traveling north on the highway. A vehicle driven by 81-year-old Stanley Wolski of Plattsmouth was waiting to cross the highway from the emergency vehicle crossover area. That area was open that day due to a detour at the railroad tracks on Beach Road.

Wolski told authorities he did not see the motorcycle and proceeded across the highway at which time his vehicle collided with the bike sending it and the operator into the ditch and onto the side of the road.

Schoenagel was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center trauma center due to injuries.

