Area burn bans in effect until further notice, fire chiefs said

PLATTSMOUTH – Please, no burning.

That’s the message from area fire departments that have issued burn bans in their respective communities because of weather conditions that could cause fires to break out.

One of those communities is Plattsmouth.

“We’re in a burn ban, probably for another two weeks, yet,” said Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

Little moisture coupled with winds of up to 40 mph have made conditions suitable for starting grass fires, according to Wilson.

“Even with the rain that we do get, it doesn't take very long to dry out the grass with the wind,” he said. “The only thing that is helping us right now is the farmers are out planting, and that is really helping set up several fire breaks around the area.”

On Tuesday afternoon, local firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire on Bay Road near the Liquid Trucking headquarters.

Louisville is also under a burn ban.

“I am asking residents in Louisville and our rural district to please discontinue outdoor fires until further notice,” said Fire Chief Jason McClun. “This is one of the windiest and driest winters and early spring that I can remember.”

He also said the use of barbeque grills should be done with extreme caution.

“Also, as a reminder, absolutely no burn permits will be issued until further notice and any open burning will be punished to the full extent of the law,” McClun said.

Last week, Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull died while helping to put out a large prairie fire in Phelps County, McClun reminded everyone.

“Unfortunately, this weather and fire conditions are no joke,” McClun said.

