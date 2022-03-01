Area businesses honored at dinner

ASHLAND – An orchard near Union, a farm and pumpkin patch by Avoca, and a physical therapy business were recently honored by the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council.

The three businesses received 2022 Business Recognition awards by the council at a dinner at Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland.

The history of what is today known as Union Orchard began in 1917 when the University of Nebraska chose an 80-acre tract near Union to establish a demonstration fruit farm.

Through the years, the farm served as a practical demonstration of the possibilities of apple growing in eastern Nebraska, according to the council.

After Terry and Carla Wostrel purchased Union Orchard in 2011, they set about removing old trees and prepared the soil for an overall replant.

Over the next five years, apples, peaches, pears, cherries, rhubarb, strawberries, grapes, elderberries, squash and pumpkins were planted with a goal of educating young people on how the food they eat is produced and harvested. They added tours of the grounds, as well as improvements to their store.

The additions of a patio, party rental area and a pavilion were also accomplished. The Wostrels hope to add a cidery to the orchard in the near future, the council said.

Terry and Teresa Lorensen opened Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch in 2005.

That first year featured a store with pre-picked pumpkins in the barn, plus a small play area for children.

Today, the farm offers a full slate of family activities including hay rides, a U-pick pumpkin patch, farm-themed play areas, walking trails, farm animals, a cafe and a large retail area. In 2013 a second branch of the business was added, called Rural Route Rust. An estimated 10,000 people visited the farm from April to October in 2021, the council said

Witte Physical Therapy was started in 2015 to provide services to areas in Cass County that did not have physical therapy services before, according to the council.

Witte Physical Therapy continues to use its resources to support as many local organizations as possible, the council said.

“We’re surprised and honored about the award,” said owner Dan Witte.

Also, Janet McCartney was honored as the council’s 2022 Friend in Economic Development winner.

McCartney served on the Cass County Board of Commissioners for 11 years before recently stepping down due to health issues. She also took part in other county activities.

“I will always treasure the work that I have done for the county,” she said.

