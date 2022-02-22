Area businessman running for board seat

BEAVER LAKE – There’s another candidate for the District 2 seat on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

He’s businessman Taylor Boyle of rural Plattsmouth, who grew up in Beaver Lake.

“I am not a career politician, but my business background is a strong support for county government,” Boyle said in a press release.

Boyle said he has always had a strong work ethic which he attributes to time spent on his grandfather’s farm learning responsibility, compassion and discipline.

In 2009, Boyle started his own construction company and having been a small business owner for over 10 years now, he considers himself a seasoned entrepreneur.

He has learned how to respond and network with clients and contractors and manage 20 employees, ensuring their satisfaction, drive and growth, Boyle said.

He can also plan and stick to a budget, and oversee and manage daily operations of a thriving business, he added.

Boyle said he firmly believes that a public office is a public trust. If elected, he is committed to government transparency, clear and concise communication, and making sure county government is held accountable, Boyle said.

According to his press release, Boyle is passionate about: roads - construction, maintenance and operation; infrastructure - how the county is expanded, repaired and maintained; communication - having a clear understanding of the community’s needs and the interests of the constituents; and goals - developing long-term financial goals and policies.

Boyle graduated at the top of his class from Conestoga High School in 2005. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Cassie, and they have four children: Leo, 10; Eli, 7; Eva, 5; and Calvin, 3.

Boyle said he looks forward to setting clear expectations, encouraging teamwork and cooperation, and listening to the voices of his district.

“Public service is a lost art,” Boyle said. “There aren’t many millennials running for local office. I am excited to serve and hoping to encourage others to be more involved in the community.”

When he’s not working, Boyle said he likes to spend time on the lake, enjoying family time in his camper or crawling the tallest rock in his custom Jeep he built from scratch.

Boyle is the fourth person to file as a candidate for that seat, recently vacated by Janet McCartney. The others are Jennifer Sommer (currently filling out the remainder of McCartney’s term), Ron Nolte and Ed Utterback.

