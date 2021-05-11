Area campground to get bigger

PLATTSMOUTH – An area campground is expanding.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a request from the owner of Hidden Hollow Campground for a conditional use permit to add more than 120 camp sites on the grounds located by 48th Street and Cedar Creek Road along the Platte River.

This expansion will bring the total number of sites to 251, said owner Roger Schmidt.

The increase is needed, he added.

“We’ve had a waiting list for a long time.”

Each site will be sold individually and will have its own electrical power, Schmidt said.

The camp will also be open year round, he added.

The camp opened in 2010 with 54 sites, Schmidt said.

“We just keep expanding,” he said.

Despite being near water, the campground is located in a floodplain, not in the more vulnerable floodway, Schmidt said.

There never was any flood water that spilled over into his campground during the floods of 2011 and 2019, he said.

“It looks pretty good,” said Commissioner Jim Peterson, prior to the vote.