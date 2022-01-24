Area children get dictionaries from Rotary Club

PLATTSMOUTH – Area third graders recently received something they will no doubt appreciate and refer to for answers time and again.

Maybe, for the rest of their lives.

They were given dictionaries, courtesy of the Plattsmouth Rotary Club.

“We know you will have a lot of use for these,” Rotarian Brian Harvey told the third graders at St. John the Baptist School on Friday.

He was accompanied by Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools and current president of the local Rotarians.

“We’re a service organization,” Hasty told the students. “We like to support reading and writing.”

Dictionaries were also given out to the third graders at Plattsmouth Elementary School and at Conestoga Elementary School.

Interest in the betterment of students has long been a priority for the local Rotarians.

Besides providing dictionaries for third graders in area schools, the members also award three college scholarships each year for deserving high school students. Recently, they voted to increase each scholarship from $750 to $1,000.

What’s more, they sponsor a Happy Camp for area sixth graders with the intent of presenting positive and encouraging messages about the challenges these students may face upon entering junior high and high school.

Teacher Jennifer Ludwig said of the dictionaries, “The kids love it and will keep them at their desks and then take them home at the end of the year.”

