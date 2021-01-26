Area digs out from massive storm, foot of snow reported in many places

All school activities, including the regular Monday classes, were canceled, while many businesses were either closed all day or were opened for just a few hours.

The Cass County Courthouse closed at noon, as well as the lobby in the adjacent Law Enforcement Center.

Plattsmouth City Hall, the public library and the community center all closed early Monday afternoon for the safety of employees getting home, Lambert said.

Plattsmouth city workers were out early in preparation for the oncoming storm, as well as removing what had fallen at that point.

Among them was Chad Jorgenson shoveling snow off a Main Street sidewalk mid-morning. The weather was going to do what it wanted to do, he said.

“Can’t control it,” Jorgenson said.

Lambert praised the effort of all crew members.

“They have done a wonderful job. I’m very pleased by the way they performed,” he said. “The street crews in cooperation with the police and the citizens have helped us get through this.”

According to a city ordinance, residents were required to move their vehicles parked on city streets every 24 hours for plows to remove snow, Lambert said.