Area digs out from massive storm, foot of snow reported in many places

PLATTSMOUTH – A massive winter storm, one of the worst in decades, unleashed its fury Monday on eastern Nebraska/western Iowa creating difficult, if not impossible, driving conditions and impacting virtually all daily activities.
“It’s one of the seven worst storms since 1975,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
Cass County and much of southeast Nebraska seemed to get the brunt of it, according to snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Valley, though nobody got off easy.
According to the NWS, the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport recorded 11.5 inches as of Tuesday morning, while Murdock had the same total reported on Monday evening. Elsewhere, Louisville received 12 inches, or a foot of snow, by Monday evening, according to the NWS, with Glenwood, Iowa, receiving 13.2 inches.
Other area totals from the NWS included 11.3 inches at Waverly, 14.8 inches at the Lincoln Airport, 9 inches at Springfield, 13.1 inches west/southwest of La Vista and 10.9 inches at Gretna. Nebraska City received 11 inches.
Further to the north, Omaha’s Eppley Airfield received 12.5 inches, while Fort Calhoun received 9.9 inches and Fremont had 9.5 inches.
In Plattsmouth, the storm came in between 4 and 5 a.m. as light snow, then reduced its intensity briefly in mid-morning before changing to heavy snow around 11. It didn’t let up until after 8 p.m.
All school activities, including the regular Monday classes, were canceled, while many businesses were either closed all day or were opened for just a few hours.
The Cass County Courthouse closed at noon, as well as the lobby in the adjacent Law Enforcement Center.
Plattsmouth City Hall, the public library and the community center all closed early Monday afternoon for the safety of employees getting home, Lambert said.
Plattsmouth city workers were out early in preparation for the oncoming storm, as well as removing what had fallen at that point.
Among them was Chad Jorgenson shoveling snow off a Main Street sidewalk mid-morning. The weather was going to do what it wanted to do, he said.
“Can’t control it,” Jorgenson said.
Lambert praised the effort of all crew members.
“They have done a wonderful job. I’m very pleased by the way they performed,” he said. “The street crews in cooperation with the police and the citizens have helped us get through this.”
According to a city ordinance, residents were required to move their vehicles parked on city streets every 24 hours for plows to remove snow, Lambert said.
County crews were out and about by 7 a.m. Monday with motor graders coming into service later that evening at midnight, according to the roads department.
The county roads were expected to be cleared by Tuesday evening, the department said.
Ironically, the bad weather kept many off the roadways, which turned out to be good news for law enforcement out and about.
“We have had not one accident, knock on wood,” Plattsmouth Police Capt. Ryan Crick said Tuesday. “Street crews have been doing a great job.”
“It was fairly quiet last (Monday) night,” said Lt. Lawrence Burke. “I think most people sheltered down and respected the weather.”
According to his report, there was a two-vehicle, non-injury accident shortly after 7 a.m. Monday in Louisville, though it wasn’t clear if weather was a factor, Burke said.
Deputies assisted a motorist whose vehicle went off the road around 3 p.m. in Greenwood, and the same situation at 11:25 p.m. in Murdock, Burke said.
However, it wasn’t quite the same for the Nebraska State Patrol covering the whole state.
According to the patrol, troopers responded to more than 300 weather-related incidents on Monday.
By 9 p.m. (central time) Monday, troopers performed 313 motorist assists and responded to 28 crashes. Troopers remained active Monday evening, continuing to respond to incidents on Interstate 80 and other major roadways, the patrol said.
Throughout the day, five Nebraska Department of Transportation plows were struck by other vehicles. None of those crashes involved injuries, and four of those plows returned to service, the patrol said.
One crash forced the closure of eastbound I-80 near Lexington for approximately three hours. The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. when a westbound pickup lost control, crossed the median and struck an eastbound vehicle. This caused eastbound traffic to slow, but a chain-reaction crash occurred, involving several vehicles. Six people were transported to the hospital in Lexington, all with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
The Plattsmouth area might see more snow on Saturday. According to the NWS, there’s a chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of a rain/snow mix until noon, followed by rain in the afternoon. The high that day is expected to reach 40.
Sunday calls for party cloudy skies with a high of 35, the NWS said.