Area firefighters improve their skills

SYRACUSE – About 40 area firefighters spent a good portion of their Sunday participating in various training exercises to better protect the public in potential life-or-death situations.

Crews from Plattsmouth, Murray, Avoca and Nehawka met in Syracuse for five hours of training on basic firefighting skills, pump operations, water supply, and officer and instructor development, according to Mike Wilson, Plattsmouth fire chief.

“This was the first time that we had coordinated this for our department,” Wilson said. “This training was mainly for newer firefighters, apparatus operators and new fire commanding officers. The focus of this training was live fire, hose advancement, pump and tanker operations, live instructor training, firefighter safety/accountability and officer development.”

There’s a lot of value working with other mutual aid departments, he added.

“Anytime that we have a training opportunity like this, we will include working with other mutual aid departments. It’s all part of working together as a team, passing along knowledge with each other, and knowing what resources that neighboring departments can provide.”

The firefighters really appreciated this training and offered many good comments, Wilson said.